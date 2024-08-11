Seriously, Why Isn't Everyone Adding Caramelized Onions To Deviled Eggs?

A quintessential delicacy at potlucks and holiday gatherings, deviled eggs have been enjoyed since ancient Rome. Yet, the potential of this classic hors d'oeuvre extends far beyond its traditional preparation. Among the best deviled eggs hacks you'll wish you knew sooner (such as adding avocado or butter to the filling for extra creaminess), upgrading your batch with flavorful garnishes introduces a layer of sophistication that transforms the finger food into a gourmet treat. Feel free to experiment with tasty deviled egg toppings, including paprika, chives, smoked salmon, capers, chopped pickles, and bacon crumbles. Perhaps best of all, caramelized onions offer a pleasant contrast to the zippy yolk mixture and tender egg whites.

The caramelization process involves slowly cooking the onions over low heat, allowing their natural sugars to break down into a golden, jammy consistency. When you follow chef-approved tricks to get perfectly caramelized onions every time – like using thin slices and stirring them frequently – then the umami notes can magnify the profile of deviled eggs. The tangy egg yolk, mustard, and mayo medley, topped with the luscious caramelized onions, results in a luxurious bite.