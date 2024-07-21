12 Tricks Chefs Use To Get Perfectly Caramelized Onions Every Time

There's something oh so moreish about perfectly caramelized onions. Those sweet, golden strands of aromatic deliciousness can bring heaps of flavor to a simple dish, adding depth and aromatic flavor to everything from burgers and steaks to soups and stews. However, achieving that perfect caramelization does require some specific techniques.

If you've ever faced the frustration of ending up with burnt, bitter, or unevenly cooked onions, we're here to help. The good news is that with the use of a few key tips and tricks, you can master the art of caramelizing onions and consistently achieve delicious results.

For this article, we consulted some expert chefs, and now we're bringing you the very best tips for getting perfect caramelized onions every time. We'll cover everything from which type of onions to select and the best equipment to use to specific cooking methods and lesser-known tricks that can make all the difference. Whether you frequently whip them up at home, or are a complete caramelized onion novice, these simple techniques are easy enough for anyone to try, and will ensure you unlock the full potential of this delicious veggie.