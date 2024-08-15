Aldi's Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Makers Recalled Due To Burn Risk

Aldi has recalled a pod coffee maker due to burn risk, according to a press release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker, which was available in the colors grey, blue, pink, and purple, can reportedly expel hot water from its top. This is turning out to be a burn hazard for consumers, which is why Aldi is offering a full refund to those who have already purchased the product. So far, there have been 25 reports of the coffee maker expelling hot water, three of which resulted in burns.

Aldi has been making copycat Keurig machines since 2018, and it has released multiple models over the years. Previously, some consumers were making a common mistake with their Aldi copycat Keurigs by not using compatible coffee pods, thus causing the machine to "explode," as described by a customer on Reddit. This recall, however, is unrelated to the exploding pods — the hot water expelling from the machine is just another problem consumers are experiencing. Those who have an Ambiano coffee maker from Aldi should cross-check the model number with those being recalled from the list in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report. The model numbers are located on a label on the underside of the machine. The recalled Ambiano coffee maker was sold in 38 states and the District of Columbia from July to September of 2023.