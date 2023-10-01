The Common Keurig Copycat Mistake Aldi Customers Make

While Keurig may be one of the most popular and well-known instant coffee makers on the market, there are many other brands also competing for customers' attention. Aldi has its own brand of single-serve coffee as well — the Ambiano Single-Serve Coffee Maker. Available for $49.99, the device may seem like a steal, but some Aldi shoppers have faced some issues using the machine. For one, some users have reported their coffee pods exploded while attempting to use them.

Taking to Reddit, one exasperated shopper shared a picture of a burst coffee pod. In response, another shopper shared their own experience: "Mine came with a big warning that said only Keurig cups are compatible. Which I was bummed about, I assumed I could buy the cups at the same place I bought the machine. But I went somewhere else and bought name-brand k cups and they have worked fine so far."

It would seem that shoppers have had issues using coffee pods other than Keurigs, even though the machine isn't a Keurig. One shopper reported issues using several different brands in the machine. "From the beginning, it blew out the k-cup (many different brands) and had coffee grounds over counter, cup and coffee machine every time," they wrote in a separate Reddit post. Aldi sells a number of coffee pods under its Barissimo label, but shoppers have had difficulty using these pods in the Aldi-sold machine.