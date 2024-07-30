August Aldi Finds That Know Breakfast Is The Most Important Meal Of The Day
From the onset of pumpkin season to the lingering flavors of summer, there is a lot to look forward to with Aldi Finds in August. One thing that the grocery store is not overlooking this month is breakfast. That morning meal not only boosts energy levels but and may even improve your ability to concentrate and remember things, all while giving your body key nutrients. When you consider the plethora of August Aldi Finds in the breakfast department, it's clear that the chain knows what the most important meal of the day is.
The month's finds include an array of pastries and breads, a breakfast pizza, and coffee and tea drinks to boost morning energy. Many of these items pair well together, like maple butter on cloud bread or pumpkin spice-flavored coffee with cream cheese croissants. With so many possibilities, it might be hard to make an excuse for skipping breakfast.
Specially Selected Mini Muffins
Aldi's Specially Selected Mini Muffins are the perfect answer to a cup of black coffee. Containers will hold nine muffins, and shippers will have three flavors to choose from: triple chocolate and strawberry. The mini size may make these muffins perfect for a small breakfast or a great addition to a plate of eggs and bacon. They will be available in stores for $4.29 beginning on August 7.
Barissimo Energy Coffee
The Barissimo Energy Coffee drinks will give both energy drink and coffee lovers a way to get their day going. The single cans come in either vanilla or mocha flavors and contain guarana extract, a common source of caffeine in energy drinks. This item will be in Aldi stores on August 7 and sell for $2.49.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Deli Pizza
A frozen pizza will hit shelves on August 7. It comes courtesy of Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen, an Aldi brand you may know from a variety of fun offerings the store has sold in the past. Its Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Deli Pizza will contain scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, tomatoes, and jalapenos. It also has pizza sauce and a wood-fired crust. This shareable morning meal will only cost $5.99.
L'oven Fresh CloudBread
L'oven Fresh CloudBread is the type of food you might expect to find on social media. After all, cloud bread became popular on TikTok a few years ago. While it's easy to prepare this light and fluffy food, you won't have to make it at home once Aldi's cream cheese and egg-based CloudBread becomes available on August 28. This bread is gluten-free, sugar-free, and preservative-free, and goes for $5.49. Like pictured on the box, CloudBread will pair well with whipped cream and strawberries.
Benner Mocktail Tea
Aldi is offering Benner Mocktail Tea starting on August 28 for $4.99. The packaging is shaped like an alcohol bottle and will contain 40 tea bags. That's enough to have your own bottomless tea brunch. Shoppers can kick off their morning with the fruity flavors of either Peach Bellini or Strawberry Mojito.
Berryhill Maple Butter
Is there another condiment as versatile as maple butter? It is delicious on sweet breakfast classics like pancakes, waffles, and French toast. It even tastes good on a toasted sourdough or with warm muffins and loaf cakes. Aldi's Berryhill Maple Butter is coming to stores on August 21 and will set you back $6.99.
Specially Selected Filled Croissants
Another Aldi Find that will pair perfectly with a cup of coffee for breakfast is the Specially Selected Filled Croissants. These $3.99 Danish-like croissants are filled with either a sweet raspberry filling or cream cheese and come in trays of four. Share them with family and friends for breakfast starting on August 7.
Barissimo Whole Bean Coffee
Those with a coffee bean grinder at home can enjoy Aldi's Barissimo Whole Bean Coffee. These barista-quality beans come in crema and espresso varieties. Coffee drinkers can start the morning off with a cup of coffee made from Barissimo Whole Beans starting August 7. Aldi coffee is affordable, and this $5.99 bag is no exception.
Friendly Farms Color Changing Yogurt
As an easy meal on the go, yogurt is a popular breakfast item. Aldi has a new yogurt that happens to change colors, available for $2.49 starting August 14. The Friendly Farms Color Changing Yogurt changes color as you stir and offers both blueberry and strawberry varieties. This yogurt would be a fun breakfast for kids, and adults can appreciate its low-fat qualities.
L'oven Fresh Sweet Ube Bread
Beginning August 7, Aldi will offer L'oven Fresh Sweet Ube Bread for $3.99. This slightly purple bread with ube contains no artificial flavors and is sweetened, making it ideal for French toast. Alternatively, folks who appreciate a light breakfast may enjoy it as a simple toast with jam, butter, and a cup of black coffee.
Barissimo Coffee
Aldi will release Pumpkin Spice and Maple Pecan Pie-flavored Barissimo Coffee on August 21. While those might sound like fall flavors, your taste buds probably aren't checking the calendar. These ground Arabica coffee beans will make an excellent drip coffee, pour-over, or cold brew if the weather is too hot for the first two. Regardless of the brewing method, this coffee will provide an early taste of fall for only $4.19.
Huntington Home Fall Tiered Tray
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so how you present it on the table matters. Aldi stores will offer the Huntington Home Fall Tiered Tray beginning August 21. This $12.99 tray with two tiers is a beautiful way to display an array of breakfast pastries, like mini muffins and filled croissants. It will be available in Beaded Edge White, Brown Wood Black Band, and White Spindle Natural variations so shoppers may find one that matches their kitchen.