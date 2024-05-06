The Biggest Food Recalls In Aldi's History

In March 2024, Aldi issued a major product recall after its Village Bakery Tortilla Wraps were suspected to contain pieces of metal. According to the U.K. Food Standards Agency, the substance might have ended up in the flatbread due to tampering. While the human body requires small amounts of minerals such as iron and zinc to function, authorities have advised against eating the metal-laced tortilla wraps.

This isn't the first time Aldi has issued a concerning food product recall. In its history, the company has had to announce bigger (and sometimes more shocking) recalls to ensure customer safety. For instance, there was one about dangerous cheese, and another about 130,000 pounds of dangerous meat that affected 35 states. There was even an incident of horse meat that suppliers tried to pass off as beef. Read on if you want to know the biggest food recalls that have ever affected Aldi products.