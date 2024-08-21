The Secret Umami Ingredient That Adds A Punch To Canned Meats

Canned meats are an economical source of protein with a much longer shelf life than fresh varieties, making them great ingredients to have tucked away in your pantry for culinary emergencies. There are also many types of canned meat, ranging from fish such as tuna and salmon to lean proteins like chicken, so they can be used in a wide range of recipes. However, just as you would when cooking any meat, you may want to add a bit of extra flavor — even if you're enjoying a simple tuna or chicken salad sandwich.

Miso paste is a secret ingredient that will immediately make your canned meats taste gourmet and bring in an irresistible umami flavor. In fact, consider it a secret weapon in your pantry because of how much flavor a mere spoonful or two can introduce to a dish. Miso, a fermented soybean paste, adds saltiness and earthiness to deepen and amplify the flavor of canned meats. It's also an easy component to incorporate due to its thick texture. If you're creating a sauce of sorts for your canned meat, miso blends seamlessly with condiments like mayo and can also be nicely distributed through more watery bases like lemon juice. Or, if you're making simple patties, it mixes just as well with the meat alone, coating it with that umami flavor.