13 Ingredients That Will Make Canned Meats Taste Gourmet

Canned meats tend to appeal to us for many right reasons: they are convenient, affordable, and are (usually) quite tasty. Even so, canned meat doesn't always taste like meat that you would have purchased fresh, and as such, often benefits from a little doctoring up to make it more palatable.

We aren't saying anything is wrong with eating canned meat plain; if that's your thing, then you do you. Still, there is something to be said for adding fun ingredients to canned meat that work to elevate the flavor, texture, appearance, and overall eating experience.

To get the best information possible, we've conducted interviews with professionals and done the research to determine which ingredients you should add to your canned meats to make them taste gourmet. From Asian-inspired sauces to unexpected mix-ins, we and some food industry pros are spilling the tea on how you can take your next tinned meat purchase from drab to fab. Join us as we reveal 13 ingredients that will make your canned meats taste gourmet.