13 Ingredients That Will Make Canned Meats Taste Gourmet
Canned meats tend to appeal to us for many right reasons: they are convenient, affordable, and are (usually) quite tasty. Even so, canned meat doesn't always taste like meat that you would have purchased fresh, and as such, often benefits from a little doctoring up to make it more palatable.
We aren't saying anything is wrong with eating canned meat plain; if that's your thing, then you do you. Still, there is something to be said for adding fun ingredients to canned meat that work to elevate the flavor, texture, appearance, and overall eating experience.
To get the best information possible, we've conducted interviews with professionals and done the research to determine which ingredients you should add to your canned meats to make them taste gourmet. From Asian-inspired sauces to unexpected mix-ins, we and some food industry pros are spilling the tea on how you can take your next tinned meat purchase from drab to fab. Join us as we reveal 13 ingredients that will make your canned meats taste gourmet.
1. Impart umami flavor with miso paste
When cooking something elegant like tuna steak with a sesame miso glaze, the addition of miso paste is a tasty option. But using this ingredient in canned tuna? That's not so intuitive, perhaps, but don't let that stop you.
If you find yourself wondering what miso paste is and what it tastes like, the answer is that it comes from fermented soybeans and koji, a food-safe mold that is key to the fermentation process. Together, they yield a very savory, full-bodied flavor. Because of this, miso lends itself perfectly to canned meats, as it enhances its taste with umami savor.
Daniel Meursing, CEO of Premier Staff in Hollywood gives more insight into miso paste when used for canned meats, and why it works so well. "Miso paste is the secret weapon in our culinary arsenal, I often tell my team. It's like the Robert De Niro of ingredients – it elevates everything it touches. A small dollop of miso paste can transform a bland can of tuna into a savory sensation," he explains. As for how to use it to amp up canned meat, Meursing says it's pretty simple, yet tasty. "Simply mix a teaspoon of miso paste with mayo and lemon juice, then fold it into your canned tuna. The result? A spread so delicious, it could make a cameo at a Bentley launch party."
2. Breadcrumbs
You've likely already heard of pan-fried tuna patties (widely known as tuna cakes in some kitchens), but did you know you can also use breadcrumbs to transform other canned meats in a similar way? Daniel Meursing explains. "To use [breadcrumbs], drain your canned meat (let's say corned beef), mix it with some finely chopped onions and an egg, form into patties, and coat generously with panko," he says. "Pan-fry until golden, and voila! You've got crispy corned beef cakes that wouldn't be out of place at a YSL fashion week soirée."
Meursing goes on to state that the reason breadcrumbs work so well here is due to the way that they contrast against the tender texture of the meat. By combining the soft meat with the coarseness of the breadcrumbs, it creates a surprisingly satisfying crunch. You can even consider elevating the texture of tuna salad with panko breadcrumbs, which are especially coarse and bring a lot of texture.
While you're at it, don't forget to get creative with your add-ins when making tuna salad or meat patties -– working in unexpected flavors like sriracha or Dijon mustard are great ways to keep things interesting.
3. Enhance the flavor with smoked paprika
Smoked paprika is one of the best spices for flavoring meat of any sort, at least in our opinion. Thus, it makes sense that the experts also recommend this as an essential spice for making canned meat taste gourmet.
In case you're wondering, smoked paprika, also sometimes known as Spanish paprika, is a mix of a variety of peppers that have been roasted over fire and pulverized into a fine dust. Its smoky flavor is often associated with barbecue and is featured in a number of easy homemade barbecue sauce recipes. Its milder sibling, sweet paprika, is more often used and is widely available in grocery stores. Yet the problem is that, to many minds, this sweet and mild version of paprika lacks the oomph that smoked paprika brings, which is why the pros recommend using the latter to jazz up canned meat.
"Try sautéing [...] canned chicken with onions, garlic, and a generous sprinkle of smoked paprika," suggests Daniel Meursing. "Serve it over rice or in tortillas, and you've got a meal that could make even the pickiest A-lister swoon. The smoky flavor adds a layer of complexity that masks the canned taste and tricks the palate into thinking the meat has been slow-cooked for hours. It's like giving your canned meat a backstage pass to flavor town," he states. Sounds delish!
4. Experience the wonder of citrus juice and zest
Using citrus as flavoring is common when it comes to seafood, and it's hardly any different when added to canned meat. Though this tip works well for almost any canned meat, it's usually best suited for canned tuna, salmon, or other varieties of seafood. Chef Dennis Littley of Ask Chef Dennis Productions tells us why and how citrus juice and zest work so well when used with otherwise humble canned meat: "A little bit of lemon, lime, or orange zest, plus a squeeze of their juice at the end of cooking, can really transform canned meats," he states. "The acidity cuts through the richness and adds a refreshing tang that lifts the entire dish."
Daniel Meursing agrees, noting that these citrus juices also add a zippy fresh taste that can easily make you forget the meat came from a tin. As far as how to use citrus-infused canned meats, consider taking a break from other delicious recipes like lemony artichoke crostini and pivot to serve citrus tuna or salmon over the crostini pieces instead.
5. Experiment with fish sauce
Fish sauce is a fermented condiment that packs plenty of umami punch. Because fish sauce isn't as prevalent in some U.S. grocery stores as say, ketchup, you may struggle to find new creative ways to use fish sauce in a recipe. Thankfully, once you procure a bottle of this stuff, doing so is easy, especially when it comes to adding it to canned meat.
According to Daniel Meursing, fish sauce is one ingredient he thinks is essential when it comes to boosting the flavor of canned meat. "[Fish sauce is] like the hardworking production assistant of the culinary world — you might not notice it, but everything falls apart without it," he explains. "A few drops of fish sauce can transform a can of plain chicken into an Asian-inspired dish worthy of a Disney premiere."
As for how exactly to apply it, he maintains that a simple stir fry with some canned protein is a great place to start. "Try stir-frying canned chicken with vegetables and a sauce made from fish sauce, lime juice, and a touch of brown sugar. The result is a complex, umami-rich dish that tastes anything but canned."
6. Sprinkle in a few herbs
We have to admit that canned meats often have a certain "blah" factor about them, but adding herbs can remedy the problem quickly. Not only do herbs often add a burst of color, but they bring plenty of fresh flavor to the proceedings as well. Dennis Littley is fond of using herbs in canned meat, especially when it comes to herbs that are fresh. Not used to cooking with fresh herbs? No worries. He's got a few details that can help you impart the likes of parsley, basil, cilantro, thyme, and more to your canned meat like a pro.
"Just chop them finely and sprinkle over your heated meat, or mix them in during cooking," he states. "They add a vibrant, fresh aroma that can really mask any overly processed flavors and make the dish feel bright and lively." He does add that you should be careful to utilize only the right herbs and not too much –- certain herbs with potent and potentially divisive flavors, like cilantro, may end up overpowering your dish if they aren't used with restraint.
Remember that lemon juice and zest previously recommended? Daniel Meursing suggests taking things up a notch by combining citrus with herbs to further enhance the flavor of canned meat. "Try mixing canned salmon with lemon zest, juice, and a handful of fresh herbs. The citrus cuts through the richness of the fish, while the herbs add freshness and complexity." Yum!
7. Don't forget the béchamel
Béchamel is the ever-so-versatile cream sauce you never knew you needed. As fancy as it might sound, it's really just a mixture of three things: flour, fat (usually in the form of oil, butter, or ghee), and milk. If you're familiar with recipes for creamy homestyle mac and cheese, you likely know that many of the recipes begin with just such a classic béchamel. What you may not know is that this sauce also pairs excellently with canned meat and can be used in a variety of recipes to help take your canned meat to the next level.
One such recipe is one we found through Quora. According to one budget-minded user, Vienna sausages can be used to make a savory tart with béchamel as its base. Simply dice up Vienna sausages, add onion, herbs, and other canned meat options (think ham, tuna, or corned beef), along with add-ins like boiled egg. Mix it all together and pour your béchamel sauce over it. The commenter also recommends adding a bit of smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and mustard powder to amplify the flavor. Put this mixture into a tart shell — or use no tart at all and pour it straight into an oven-safe dish — and bake. The result is a deeply satisfying meal that looks and feels gourmet.
8. Don't underestimate olive oil
If you're thinking what we're thinking, mixing a bit of oil in with canned meat sounds so basic that at first it appears unworthy of a mention. Even so, experts insist that adding a drizzle of olive oil to canned meats like tuna can transform the meat in a remarkable way. You just have to pay attention to just what oil you're using.
When adding your olive oil to your tuna, make sure the oil is as high a quality as possible. High-quality olive oil is often marked as "extra virgin" indicating that it is unrefined and unheated. Remember that extra virgin olive oil packs its own peppery flavor, and thus, may offer a more distinct taste than what you'd get from a more processed neutral oil. That said, do your best to avoid light–tasting olive oil –- though neutral, it has been heated and refined to void it of its distinctive olive oil flavor and smell. It also may not provide the same benefits to your health that extra virgin olive oil can.
Now that you know which oil to use, Dennis Littley shares the details on how to add it to your canned meat. "Just before serving, drizzle some extra virgin olive oil over your meat or mix in a tablespoon while heating. It adds a rich, smooth texture and elevates the natural flavors of the meat. It sounds so boring and simple, but that's the beauty of it really." Well said!
9. Layer in the cheese
Adding cheese to canned meat may sound a little, well, uncanny, but the truth is that it can easily help to make your canned meats taste gourmet. Consider pairing canned chicken with cheddar to pull off a quick chicken quesadilla casserole recipe, or put it in an Italian-inspired dish that features parmesan and buttered noodles. As Dennis Littley puts it: "Grated Parmesan, cheddar, or a sprinkle of feta mixed into the meat or added on top before serving can add a creamy, rich element that pairs wonderfully with the savory meat, making it feel much more luxurious."
Of course, apart from adding canned meat to cheesy casseroles or creamy pasta dishes, you could also enjoy cheese-topped canned meat on its own or on bread. Crostini would work well here, but any type of bread would do. You could even try sprinkling a bit of cheese into your traditional tuna or chicken salad for unexpected flavor — the sky's the limit!
10. Use a rainbow of peppers
Peppers are a fun way to jazz up canned meat and make it taste gourmet. The best part about this trick is variety, as different peppers serve different purposes, with each transmitting its own unique flavor. One type of pepper we love adding to canned meat is red bell pepper. The taste is sweet and mellow while its red hue adds a pop of color that works to make practically any dish aesthetically pleasing.
Red bell peppers go perfectly alongside tuna in Mexican Inspired Tuna Salad as do slightly hotter jalapeños. Apart from lending canned meat its beautiful deep shade of green, jalapeños work to amp up the heat while adding a unique flavor to boot.
In need of other ideas? There are so many pepper varieties out there that you're bound to stumble across at least one that fits the bill. Consider serrano peppers for a more intense Latin heat, green bell peppers for color and a bitter punch, jarred banana peppers for a tangy bite, or even chipotle peppers for an unexpected spicy and smoky kick.
11. Amp up the flavor with avocado
Adding avocado to canned meat is a great way to upgrade its flavor, and thankfully, there are many ways to do it. Sliced or diced avocado works well when garnishing dishes or topping salads that feature canned meats. Recipes like Roasted Sweet Potato and Tuna Salad feature a tasty and colorful spin on a traditional salad and use avocados for contrast and color to this light meal.
Along with adding sliced or diced avocado comes the rather innovative idea of ditching the mayo and using avocado for the creamiest tuna salad. Because of its thick and smooth consistency, avocado makes a nutritious alternative to mayonnaise.
One of our favorite ways to jazz up an avocado tuna salad is to add red onions to the mix. Diced up, these piquant veggies will stand out amidst a sea of creamy green goodness that appeals as much to the eye as it does to the taste buds. If you don't quite want to swap out your mayonnaise for avocado completely, try a mixture of half and half to reap the cool and creamy benefits of both.
12. Spice it up with curry powder
Curry powder is most commonly associated with chicken, but you could even elevate your canned tuna with curry powder if you wanted to. The truth is that curry powder is a simple but powerful spice when it comes to adding flavor, though we will warn you that the flavor may be an acquired taste to some taste buds.
If you've never sampled curry powder, expect bold, sweet, and savory flavor. It's key to remember that curry powder isn't a singular spice, but is instead a combination of spices that are typically roasted and then combined. Turmeric, cumin, and coriander are a few of the ingredients you'll find incorporated in this blend, with the turmeric working to lend it its yellow color in addition to muted flavor to the final product.
To use curry powder to elevate canned meat, try sautéing it with fresh onions and garlic over medium heat before stirring in the meat, along with a bit of broth or coconut milk to keep things from drying out and lend extra flavor. You could also consider adding curry powder to your mayonnaise when adding canned meat to chicken or tuna salad. Just remember that curry powder is potent, so be sure that you like its flavor before you adding it to your meat, add a little at a time, and taste along the way when you can.
13. Try garlic and onions
It may sound run-of-the-mill, but adding garlic and onion to your canned meat can really boost its flavor. Most of us probably wouldn't think of cooking our canned meat in garlic and onions the way we might steak or chicken thighs, but our experts declare it an awesome way to elevate meat in a tin –- even if it isn't intuitive.
Dennis Littley shares with us his simple yet effective technique for incorporating the tasty duo of garlic and onions into canned meat. "Sauté some finely chopped garlic and onions until they're golden brown and mix them into your canned meat. They add a deep, savory base that can really enhance the flavor profile and make the meat taste more homemade," he says.
To serve, take your freshly sautéed canned meat (we're thinking corned beef would work impeccably here) and use it to top potatoes or rice. Pair this combination with a fresh garden salad or a side of roasted vegetables, and you've got a quick, inexpensive, and easy dinner that's loaded with flavor.