The Worst Costco Cookie We've Tried

It's well-known that Costco has a bakery section full of deals and delicious finds. Large packs of cookies, croissants, and muffins come in handy at the workplace or for a party, but unfortunately, not all the treats are hits. When going for quantity, there's no need to sacrifice quality, a truth we learned when we ranked Costco's bakery cookies from worst to best so you don't have to try each one for yourself. One of our key takeaways was that Costco's white chocolate cranberry cookie was the worst treat of the bunch.

Mashed tried the four cookies available in the store at the time of ranking: chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, white chocolate macadamia nut, and white chocolate cranberry. In order to decide our ranking, we taste-tested and examined each cookie for flavor, freshness, mix-in ratio, and quality consistency. Consistency was the main issue with the white chocolate cranberry cookie, which features a sugar cookie-like dough with white chocolate chunks and dried cranberry mix-ins. It sounds tasty, but not every cookie in Costco's 24-pack was a hit, resulting in their last-place ranking.