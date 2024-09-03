Joey Chestnut Breaks World Record As Winner Of Netflix's Unfinished Beef

While Netflix may have booked the Joey Chestnut-Takeru Kobayashi hot dog eating contest as if their rivalry is one of the biggest in competitive eating, the truth is that it's been lopsided for over a decade. Although Kobayashi beat Chestnut in the Nathan's showdown in 2005 and again in 2006, Chestnut emerged the victor in their next three contests. Kobayashi did not compete at Coney Island after 2009 due to a contract dispute and was arrested when he showed up uninvited in 2010.

Before the Netflix event, Kobayashi retired from competitive eating due to health issues. When the contest was announced, he declared that he couldn't retire until he had beaten Chestnut for a final time. Since he failed to do so by a rather significant margin, will he hang up his bib, put away the Pepto Bismol, and graciously go down in defeat, accepting his status as the second-best hot dog eater of all time? In a statement shared by Netflix via X (formerly Twitter), Kobayashi announced his intention to do just that. However, Chestnut is skeptical and doubts his rival will want to let things end this way. Does this mean there'll there be another showdown next Labor Day? Better not let that Netflix subscription lapse just in case.