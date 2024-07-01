Joey Chestnut Is Doing A Fourth Of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, After All

What would the Fourth of July be without fireworks, backyard barbecues, and watching Joey Chestnut stuff his face with tube steaks? Well, we almost had a chance to find out, as Chestnut was disinvited to appear at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest — yes, the event's official name is itself a mouthful, even for Chestnut. The reason why he won't be there this year is because he's endorsing Impossible Foods, a company that also makes hot dogs. Nathan's got its pants in a bunch, although it did offer Chestnut a compromise. It promised he could compete for his 17th mustard belt (2023's victory was his 16th) if he renounced his partnership with the plant-based food manufacturers, but Chestnut said no deal. Instead, he'll be celebrating the Glorious Fourth in an even more patriotic way, competing in a hot dog contest held on an army base.

On July 4, Chestnut will be on Fort Bliss, which is located in El Paso, Texas. Here he will go head to head, not against other competitive eaters, but against army soldiers who have trained on MREs and chow hall food. Not only do the four competitors get to eat something that may be tastier than the usual military rations, but their combined input will be counted against that of Chestnut. The contest will be shorter than Nathan's, as well, since it will only last five minutes instead of 10.