Here's Why Takeru Kobayashi Retired From Competitive Eating

If you're a casual fan of competitive eating contests who tunes in once a year to watch the Fourth of July Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, it might seem like these are all fun and games. For serious competitors, though, they're actually pretty lucrative. Takeru Kobayashi, who won the contest sponsored by Nathan's Famous each year between 2001 and 2006, reportedly earned up to $650,000 annually over the course of over two decades in the eating business. Still, all good gigs must come to an end, and as he revealed in a Netflix documentary, "Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut," concerns about his health have caused him to renounce all future eating competitions.

Over the course of Kobayashi's career, he's eaten a lot more than hot dogs: Major League Eating lists him as the current record holder for rice balls (20 pounds in ½ hour), lobster rolls (41 in 10 minutes), and cow brains (17.7 pounds in 15 minutes). He didn't always come out on top, either — he hasn't won at Coney Island since Joey Chestnut first captured his Mustard Yellow Belt in 2007 and he also once lost a hot dog eating contest to a Kodiak bear. While neither a younger, hungrier competitor (the 46-year-old Kobayashi has five years on Chestnut) nor a 1000+-pound predator were able to take the champion out of the game, ultimately he faced sabotage from within as his own stomach and brain conspired to make him lose interest in food.