Missing The Culver's CurderBurger? Try This Hack To Cope

Culver's probably thought it was pulling a fast one on its fans when it announced the debut of the CurderBurger on April 1, 2021. Described on X (formerly known as Twitter) as "one big Wisconsin Cheese Curd under a lightly buttered, toasted bun," the faux menu item didn't quite get the same humorous response as Pizza Hut's hard seltzer prank (which touted ranch-, marinara-, and Buffalo sauce-flavored drinks) on April Fool's Day the following year. Rather, it had the exact opposite effect. Fans were so enamored with the idea of the cheesy handheld that just four months later, Culver's announced it would be turning its April Fool's joke into an actual burger in celebration of National Cheese Curd Day on October 15, 2021.

Sadly, the real Culver's CurderBurger, which featured a hockey puck-sized Wisconsin cheese curd stacked on a Deluxe ButterBurger, was only available for that one day ... at least, at first. The cherished cheese-kissed burger briefly returned to Culver's in October 2022 and again in October '23, only to disappear at the end of both months.

The absence has left CurderBurger-sized holes in the hearts of many Culver's customers, but with a little bit of menu hacking, that space can easily be filled. When visiting the Wisconsin-based chain, just order a Deluxe ButterBurger and a side of cheese curds. Then, place the cheese curds underneath the top bun to create a DIY CurderBurger that can help you cope until Culver's brings back the real thing.