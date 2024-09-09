Missing The Culver's CurderBurger? Try This Hack To Cope
Culver's probably thought it was pulling a fast one on its fans when it announced the debut of the CurderBurger on April 1, 2021. Described on X (formerly known as Twitter) as "one big Wisconsin Cheese Curd under a lightly buttered, toasted bun," the faux menu item didn't quite get the same humorous response as Pizza Hut's hard seltzer prank (which touted ranch-, marinara-, and Buffalo sauce-flavored drinks) on April Fool's Day the following year. Rather, it had the exact opposite effect. Fans were so enamored with the idea of the cheesy handheld that just four months later, Culver's announced it would be turning its April Fool's joke into an actual burger in celebration of National Cheese Curd Day on October 15, 2021.
Sadly, the real Culver's CurderBurger, which featured a hockey puck-sized Wisconsin cheese curd stacked on a Deluxe ButterBurger, was only available for that one day ... at least, at first. The cherished cheese-kissed burger briefly returned to Culver's in October 2022 and again in October '23, only to disappear at the end of both months.
The absence has left CurderBurger-sized holes in the hearts of many Culver's customers, but with a little bit of menu hacking, that space can easily be filled. When visiting the Wisconsin-based chain, just order a Deluxe ButterBurger and a side of cheese curds. Then, place the cheese curds underneath the top bun to create a DIY CurderBurger that can help you cope until Culver's brings back the real thing.
Try adding cheese curds to other Culver's menu items
Adding cheese curds to a Culver's Deluxe ButterBurger creates a nearly identical replica of the chain's elusive CurderBurger, but that's just the start of what you can do with this menu hack. For example, you could transform Culver's crispy chicken sandwich into a hearty chicken parm-style handheld by ordering it plain and adding cheese curds plus a side of marinara sauce. Place the cheese curds under the top bun of the sandwich just as you would when making a DIY CurderBurger, and then you can either dip it in the red sauce or pour that on top.
Culver's cheese curds also make a tasty addition to any of the chain's salads. Additionally, you could combine an order of cheese curds and french fries then top them with gravy for DIY Culver's poutine — no trip to Canada required. With so many Culver's menu hacks to try, you might even forget that the chain's CurderBurger is no longer around.