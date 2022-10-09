A Cherished Cheese-Kissed Burger Is Returning To Culver's
Although Culver's is regularly churning out burgers, cheese curds, and custard, there are plenty of hidden gems on the menu that Culver's VP of marketing shared with Mashed in an exclusive interview. Those, include the chain's shrimp, pretzel bites, and North Atlantic Cod Filet Sandwich. One thing the fast food chain doesn't want to hide is that a popular item returning for a limited time.
As an April Fool's joke in 2021, Culver's tweeted out a photo of a burger with a giant cheese curd patty dubbed the CurderBurger, and last year, this April Fool's creation turned into an actual burger. In a press release, Culver's explained that the chain would be selling the CurderBurger on October 15 in honor of National Cheese Curd Day. The CurderBurger takes the classical Deluxe ButterBurger and tops it with a large "cheese crown" made up of breaded curds. It was extremely popular with customers, and that cheese-kissed sandwich is coming back.
Culver's CurderBurger will be available beginning October 12
On Culver's website, the chain has announced that the CurderBurger is making its return on October 12. The website also says that the burger will be available until the end of the month or as supplies last. Thrillist reports that each Culver's location will be getting 1,000 burgers. Even though this might sound like a lot of burgers, the CurderBurger has a devoted fanbase. According to a press release cited by The Takeout, 20% of Culver's locations hit new one-day sales records when the burger was released in 2021. Customers began lining up to snag this limited-edition menu item at 8 a,m.
Culver's Instagram post announcing the return of the CurderBurger has received over 26,000 views, and fans are expressing their excitement with comments like "I can't wait to eat this again!" and "waited in line last year and it didn't disappoint." Will there be another big sales day? After all, October doesn't just mark the return of the CurderBurger. Culver's also released its pumpkin desserts just in time for Halloween.