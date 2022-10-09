A Cherished Cheese-Kissed Burger Is Returning To Culver's

On Culver's website, the chain has announced that the CurderBurger is making its return on October 12. The website also says that the burger will be available until the end of the month or as supplies last. Thrillist reports that each Culver's location will be getting 1,000 burgers. Even though this might sound like a lot of burgers, the CurderBurger has a devoted fanbase. According to a press release cited by The Takeout, 20% of Culver's locations hit new one-day sales records when the burger was released in 2021. Customers began lining up to snag this limited-edition menu item at 8 a,m.

Culver's Instagram post announcing the return of the CurderBurger has received over 26,000 views, and fans are expressing their excitement with comments like "I can't wait to eat this again!" and "waited in line last year and it didn't disappoint." Will there be another big sales day? After all, October doesn't just mark the return of the CurderBurger. Culver's also released its pumpkin desserts just in time for Halloween.