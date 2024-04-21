Culver's Hacks That Will Change The Way You Order Forever

Did you know that you can get your fries made extra crispy at Culver's? It's true. Not only that, but Culver's also allows you to get practically anything fried to a particularly crunchy crisp if you ask for it — from chicken sammies to onion rings and more.

This hack is genius as it takes an already good thing and sends it over the edge. Of course, you'll have more grease and calories to worry about, but hey, no one is saying this is a health-conscious hack. According to Reddit posts we've seen, some people go as far as to have their fries fried at least three times over, with some claiming to enjoy them dunked in oil even more times than that.

We'll let you decide how many times to get your fries dunked, but just remember that too much of a good thing can eventually go sour. Also, keep in mind that it takes extra time for your Culver's cooks to accomplish these special requests, and since everything is made fresh, be sure to bring your patience with you.