The Unexpected Meat You'll Find In Icelandic Hot Dogs

A European culinary adventure might introduce you to all manner of exciting new foods, ranging from German jagerschnitzel to Hungary's kürtőskalács (aka chimney cake) to the open-faced sandwich-pizza mashup Poland calls zapiekanka. Once you reach Iceland, however, you may be surprised to find that this country's specialty, known as pylsa or pulsa, is, well, a hot dog. Still, it's a hot dog unlike the ones we're familiar with here in the U.S. Our high-end hot dogs are generally made from beef, while cheaper ones may also include pork and chicken. In Iceland, however, the tri-meat mixture is more likely to be beef, pork, and lamb.

The reason hot dogs in Iceland are made with lamb isn't that they're meant to be gourmet. There are just a lot of sheep to eat. The Icelandic sheep population may number around half a million, while the country itself has fewer than 400,000 residents.

When hot dogs were first introduced to Iceland from Denmark in the early 20th century, they were primarily pork, which checks out since that country is one of the world's largest pig producers. Pylsur were soon adapted for the local economy, however, and have included lamb ever since. Well, except for veggie dogs, of course. Even Reykjavik's venerable Baejarins Beztu Pylsur, established in 1937 as the country's first hot dog stand, includes this item on its modern-day menu.