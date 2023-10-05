Zapiekanka: The Open-Faced Sandwich With Polish Origins

If you want to DIY a zapiekanka, you won't need any special equipment, nor will you need a recipe since as long as you've got the basics, it's something you can easily toss together using what you have on hand in the fridge. For starters, you'll need a baguette. Split it open lengthwise, butter the cut halves, then top them with grated or sliced cheese (cheddar, edam, gouda, or mozzarella will all work). For a standard zapiekanka, you'll also need to saute some mushrooms and onions, then spread these over the top. Once you've done so, bake the sandwich until the cheese melts and the bread is toasted. The word "zapiekanka," after all, refers to something that is cooked in the oven, so no, you really can't use an air fryer. Well, okay, yes, you can, since an air fryer is just a mini convection oven, but don't try making it in an Instant Pot or some other non-oven adjacent appliance.

Once your zapiekanka is cooked, it's still not quite done. You absolutely must top it off with a squiggle of ketchup, as this condiment is de rigueur. For an authentically Polish-style sandwich, though, Heinz or Great Value ketchup won't do. Instead, you'll need a Polish brand such as Pudliszki (Poland's top seller in 2022, according to Statista). Not only is Polish ketchup generally thicker and not quite as sweet as its American counterpart, but it's also flavored with spices such as allspice, garlic, and paprika.