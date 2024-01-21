If we trace the history of chimney cake back as far as we can, the earliest known mention of such a dish is in a 15th-century German manuscript. The first recipe, however, wasn't published for another 300 years or so, as it appears in a 1784 cookbook attributed to Countess Mária Mikes of Zabola, which is located in Transylvania. At the time, the region was part of Hungary, but after some back-and-forthing subsequent to the First World War, Transylvania (including Zabola) officially became part of Romania in 1947. Despite Transylvania's 20th-century split, it seems that Hungary got custody of the chimney cake in the divorce proceedings.

The original version of kürtőskalács, or "kürtős kaláts' à la Mrs. Poráni," seems to have been a savory one because the recipe makes no mention of sugar. A different recipe that came out some 11 years later did offer the option of sweetening the cake after it was cooked, but it wasn't until the late 19th century that anyone suggested adding sugar before baking. As for the crushed nuts that are a typical kürtőskalács coating today, these date back only as far as a 1980 cookbook called "Erdélyi Lakoma" authored by Pál Kövi (later republished in 1985 as "Paul Kovi's Transylvanian Cuisine." This Hungarian-born restaurateur not only left his stamp on chimney cakes but also helmed New York's Four Seasons restaurant for over 20 years.