Here's Exactly Why Your Dirty Martinis Are Turning Out Awful

Even though a classic dirty martini only has a few ingredients, there's more to getting it just right than you probably think. In a funnier world, the major problem would be literalists who mix actual dirt with the cocktail to (predictably) disastrous effect. However, one big mistake people make with dirty martinis is simply not determining what they want. If you don't figure out your preferences, it's easier to end up with a glass of liquid regret.

Recipe developer Kameron Lockwood from Chowhound recently demonstrated on YouTube how to make a dirty gin martini, pointing out how to customize it to suit your tastes. He always asks essential questions before putting together someone's drink. First, you should at least know which liquor you want; martinis are made with either gin or vodka. Then, would you prefer the cocktail shaken or stirred? And how dirty would you like it (meaning how much olive brine do you want added)? Lastly, be ready to pick a garnish such as olives, blue cheese olives, or a lemon twist. If you're still figuring out your martini preferences, don't be afraid to ask the bartender for guidance.

Also, throw some respect on James Bond's go-to cocktail. Just because it has fewer ingredients doesn't mean you shouldn't take the same care putting it together as you would a more complicated cocktail. Lockwood suggests using a V-shaped martini glass or a coupe-style cocktail glass for the best results. And don't make the mistake of using an un-chilled glass. "The colder the martini is, the more enjoyable it's going to be," Lockwood explains.