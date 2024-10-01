McDonald's Halloween Buckets Are Returning Slightly Earlier This Year

If you're old enough to remember those McDonald's classic Halloween pails that started coming with Happy Meals back in the 1980s, then you'll know they have been around only off and on since then. They made a welcome comeback in 2022 after a hiatus of six years, and now we'll see them again this spooky season. McDonald's Halloween buckets didn't return soon enough for some fans last year (they launched on October 17), but the company has decided to bring them back even earlier this year, starting on October 15, according to a press release.

These seasonal pails are meant to double as trick-or-treat buckets. They'll come in four colors: white, orange, green, and the new blue bucket, which replaces last year's purple pail. While last year's buckets featured specific spooky characters, such as the skeleton and vampire buckets, this year's designs are vaguer-looking monster types and include stickers so that kids (and adults) can get creative and customize them however they like.

The Boo Buckets come with any Happy Meal purchase. They'll be available at participating McDonald's locations while supplies last, and prices may vary by location.