Transform Leftover Tomato Sauce Into The Base Of A Classic Sandwich
The sloppy joe is the quintessential comfort food — a saucy, meaty sandwich that evokes nostalgia with every bite. The legendary sandwich has at least a couple of different origin stories that have been up for debate for decades. As one account states, a café cook in Sioux City, Iowa (named Joe, nonetheless) invented the sloppy joe back in the 1930s by mixing tomato sauce with ground beef to create a quick, satisfying meal.
Others believe the sandwich traces its roots to 1930s Havana, where José García, known for his untidy establishment and earning the nickname "Sloppy Joe," served an adaptation of ropa vieja. Ernest Hemingway, a frequent visitor of Cuba, enjoyed the snack so much that he convinced Joe Russell, the owner of Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida, to add the sandwich to his menu. Regardless of its true birthplace and inventor, the handheld icon has taken on countless variations over the years, gracing dinner tables and school cafeterias nationwide. One such twist involves substituting a popular condiment for a humble pantry staple.
An old-fashioned sloppy joe recipe calls for a mixture of ground beef, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and brown sugar for that signature sweet-and-tangy taste and vivid hue. However, homemade tomato sauce can elevate this simple combination by adding depth and richness that traditional ketchup alone cannot achieve. Repurposing leftover tomato sauce for sloppy joes is a brilliant kitchen hack that not only helps reduce food waste but also unlocks new flavor dimensions.
Sloppy joes are a beefy, tomatoey delight
While fairly mild on its own, tomato sauce's savory profile intensifies as it simmers with the ground beef. Incorporating surplus tomato sauce from your pasta, chili, pizza, or soup gives the sandwich filling a slow-cooked flavor, even though the entire batch can come together in about 30 minutes. Plus, if the tomato sauce you're using has already been infused with herbs and spices like oregano, basil, or thyme, you're introducing layers of complexity with virtually no extra effort. It's a time-saving trick that enhances both the taste and convenience factor — a win-win!
There are plenty of ways to upgrade your sloppy joes, such as drizzling in some liquid smoke for an earthy, woody character, swapping beef for chicken or turkey, or sneaking in a few chopped carrots and bell peppers. To kick up the heat, toss in your favorite hot sauce or cayenne pepper. Moreover, a splash of soy sauce or beef broth can boost the umami notes and make your sloppy joes even heartier.