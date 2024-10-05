Transform Leftover Tomato Sauce Into The Base Of A Classic Sandwich

The sloppy joe is the quintessential comfort food — a saucy, meaty sandwich that evokes nostalgia with every bite. The legendary sandwich has at least a couple of different origin stories that have been up for debate for decades. As one account states, a café cook in Sioux City, Iowa (named Joe, nonetheless) invented the sloppy joe back in the 1930s by mixing tomato sauce with ground beef to create a quick, satisfying meal.

Others believe the sandwich traces its roots to 1930s Havana, where José García, known for his untidy establishment and earning the nickname "Sloppy Joe," served an adaptation of ropa vieja. Ernest Hemingway, a frequent visitor of Cuba, enjoyed the snack so much that he convinced Joe Russell, the owner of Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida, to add the sandwich to his menu. Regardless of its true birthplace and inventor, the handheld icon has taken on countless variations over the years, gracing dinner tables and school cafeterias nationwide. One such twist involves substituting a popular condiment for a humble pantry staple.

An old-fashioned sloppy joe recipe calls for a mixture of ground beef, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and brown sugar for that signature sweet-and-tangy taste and vivid hue. However, homemade tomato sauce can elevate this simple combination by adding depth and richness that traditional ketchup alone cannot achieve. Repurposing leftover tomato sauce for sloppy joes is a brilliant kitchen hack that not only helps reduce food waste but also unlocks new flavor dimensions.