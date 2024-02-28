11 Ways To Upgrade Your Sloppy Joes

While American cafeteria food often leaves much to be desired, everyone can agree that sloppy joe day was one of the most anticipated. These saucy sandwiches are made with seasoned ground beef piled atop a soft, pillowy roll. They're a delightfully messy and delicious way to fuel up for the day.

The origins of the sloppy joe are hotly disputed, with some saying the sandwich was loosely based on the recipe for another classic beef sandwich, Iowa's loose meat. Others, meanwhile, claim it's descended from Cuban picadillo, a dish made by cooking ground beef with onion, bell pepper, garlic, tomatoes, raisins, green olives, capers, and spices. Wherever the recipe comes from, it has become a bona fide comfort food classic, beloved by everyone from Ernest Hemingway to Eli Manning.

But while for most, a sloppy joe is a simple creation that relies on little more than a can of Manwich and a roll, there are loads of ways to doctor up this simple sandwich to make it even tastier. Here are some phenomenal ways to make next-level sloppy joes at home.