McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Is Finally Coming To US Menus
It's official — in an email to Mashed, McDonald's confirmed that its Chicken Big Mac is coming to U.S. stores. After years of fans calling for a poultry version of the iconic Big Mac, which first appeared on menus in 1968, the sandwich is making its long-awaited U.S. debut starting October 10, 2024, for a limited time.
The Chicken Big Mac swaps out the original version's two beef patties with two tempura-battered chicken patties while finishing with the classic setup of lettuce, cheese, pickles, and special sauce on a triple bun stack. This sandwich already made waves internationally (and with a better response than the mixed feelings surrounding the McDonald's Double Big Mac), and it was recently teased at a secret pop-up in LA over the weekend, which created even more buzz.
According to McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan, the goal is to introduce the Chicken Big Mac to a new generation of fans while paying homage to the fan-favorite original Big Mac. The menu item is expected to draw huge crowds (it was so popular in the U.K. that it sold out in just over a week), so fans who want to try it should do so before supplies run out. And if you just can't get enough of that secret sauce, luckily, there are sauce heroes making copycat versions by the bottle, like Todd Wilbur's Top Secret Recipes Burger Special Sauce.
What to expect from McDonald's Chicken Big Mac debut
While the Chicken Big Mac has previously come to North America, it was only available in Canada. But if you heard rumors of a copycat called "McDonnell's" recently hawking a chicken sandwich dressed surprisingly the same as a Big Mac, just know that the real McDonald's was behind it all. The company teased the Chicken Big Mac to fans in the U.S. at a one-day-only pop-up hosted by Chain, cleverly disguising it as "the chicken sandwich." The LA event was a huge success, generating plenty of excitement for the Chicken Big Mac's upcoming U.S. debut.
McDonald's has partnered with online streamer Kai Cenat, who will host an upcoming live stream to give fans an inside look at his and his friends' reactions to the new Chicken Big Mac. With chicken patties in place of the usual beef patties, the sandwich may just spark debates about whether it truly counts as a Big Mac. Mickey D's stans can check out the company's social media accounts to find out when Cenat will stream this taste test and see for themselves if the Chicken Big Mac lives up to the hype. But before you run to your local McDonald's to snag one yourself, we've got the lowdown on 10 facts to know before trying McDonald's Chicken Big Mac.