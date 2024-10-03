McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Is Finally Coming To US Menus

It's official — in an email to Mashed, McDonald's confirmed that its Chicken Big Mac is coming to U.S. stores. After years of fans calling for a poultry version of the iconic Big Mac, which first appeared on menus in 1968, the sandwich is making its long-awaited U.S. debut starting October 10, 2024, for a limited time.

The Chicken Big Mac swaps out the original version's two beef patties with two tempura-battered chicken patties while finishing with the classic setup of lettuce, cheese, pickles, and special sauce on a triple bun stack. This sandwich already made waves internationally (and with a better response than the mixed feelings surrounding the McDonald's Double Big Mac), and it was recently teased at a secret pop-up in LA over the weekend, which created even more buzz.

According to McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan, the goal is to introduce the Chicken Big Mac to a new generation of fans while paying homage to the fan-favorite original Big Mac. The menu item is expected to draw huge crowds (it was so popular in the U.K. that it sold out in just over a week), so fans who want to try it should do so before supplies run out. And if you just can't get enough of that secret sauce, luckily, there are sauce heroes making copycat versions by the bottle, like Todd Wilbur's Top Secret Recipes Burger Special Sauce.