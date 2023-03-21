The Chicken Big Mac Is Back And Coming To The North America

When McDonald's rolled out its Chicken Big Mac in the U.K. last year, it might not have guessed just how excited people would be to try it. The sandwich is the chickeny take on the chain's iconic beef Big Mac — and that simple swap was apparently enough to whip diners into a frenzy. McDonald's U.K. tweeted with surprise last February that the Chicken Big Mac had sold out "almost everywhere," thanking their fans and promising it would someday return. And they were right! In a statement, McDonald's announced that the Chicken Big Mac is coming back to the U.K. on March 29, but only for a short time.

For Chicken Big Mac lovers on the other side of the pond, there's some good news as well because it can also be found in North America. But folks in the States shouldn't get too excited — unless they live within driving distance of the Northern border — because the sandwich is only available in Canada. It began appearing on Canadian McDonald's menus in early March, and the company warns its fans that it won't be there for long.