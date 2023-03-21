The Chicken Big Mac Is Back And Coming To The North America
When McDonald's rolled out its Chicken Big Mac in the U.K. last year, it might not have guessed just how excited people would be to try it. The sandwich is the chickeny take on the chain's iconic beef Big Mac — and that simple swap was apparently enough to whip diners into a frenzy. McDonald's U.K. tweeted with surprise last February that the Chicken Big Mac had sold out "almost everywhere," thanking their fans and promising it would someday return. And they were right! In a statement, McDonald's announced that the Chicken Big Mac is coming back to the U.K. on March 29, but only for a short time.
For Chicken Big Mac lovers on the other side of the pond, there's some good news as well because it can also be found in North America. But folks in the States shouldn't get too excited — unless they live within driving distance of the Northern border — because the sandwich is only available in Canada. It began appearing on Canadian McDonald's menus in early March, and the company warns its fans that it won't be there for long.
Here's what folks have to say about Chicken Big Macs
Those who grew up with the classic singsong Big Mac ad know that the original sandwich is made with "two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun." And McDonald's Chicken Big Mac has most of these ingredients as well — except two fried, breaded chicken patties instead of beef, and for some reason, no onions. It's a stacked and filling sandwich, just like the original one.
In their tweet announcing the upcoming Chicken Big Mac return in the U.K., lucky followers who got to try the sandwich the first time around weighed in and seem excited about the return. Memories of the short appearance of the sandwich last year clearly still sting, however, as one commenter tweeted, "Finally!!! But please just add this to the menu. Makes no sense if you don't at this point." A couple of other tweets indicate that not everyone loves the Big Mac special sauce (made with sweet pickle relish and spices) and would rather see the chicken sandwich simply spread with mayonnaise instead.