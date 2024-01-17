The Internet Already Has Qualms About McDonald's Double Big Mac

McDonald's fans are gearing up for the return of the Double Big Mac. This burger is a tall order (quite literally), stacking up to four beef patties instead of the Big Mac's usual two. It still contains three layers of bun, a slice of cheese, lettuce, and pickles, but it has more Big Mac sauce to make up for the additional heft. On January 24, the Double Big Mac will return for the first time since its brief, pre-pandemic visit to menus in 2020. This return is yet another limited-time run, but it will be available nationwide at participating locations.

Adding a new menu item is a tricky thing — it's either a hit or it isn't — and sometimes it's for the best that these items are limited-time-only. The Double Big Mac hasn't even hit menus yet, but the internet already has a lot of thoughts. The burger is quite a mouthful of beef, which is why some people online are complaining. TikTok creator and former McDonald's corporate chef @chefmikeharacz broke down his thoughts as to why the Double Big Mac is a "monstrosity" in a video posted on January 12. Ultimately, his complaints boil down to the semantics of the word "double." The original Big Mac has two patties and one slice of cheese, but the Double Big Mac has four patties — and still one slice of cheese.