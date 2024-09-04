10 Facts To Know Before Trying McDonald's Chicken Big Mac

You may have seen rumors bouncing around the Internet about a fabled Chicken Big Mac, available at certain McDonald's locations out of reach for the average diner. The good news: It's not a cruel rumor, but a joyful truth, especially for lovers of McD's chicken selections who also have a soft spot for the Big Mac's hearty structure. The better news: The Chicken Big Mac is finally making its way to fast-food joints across America for fans to sink their teeth into.

Before you track down this classic-in-the-making, however, there are some things you should know about the Chicken Big Mac. Unlike other big changes to McDonald's fast food menu in 2024, this novel sandwich didn't debut in the United States. The sandwich originally showed up elsewhere around the world, and the stir it caused during its initial release could foretell a similar reception when it finally hits American shores. Here are some more juicy tidbits about the Chicken Big Mac, its impact on casual dining, and how it might factor into your drive-thru life once the (chicken) burger hits the bag.