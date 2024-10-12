Dua Lipa's Viral Drink Combines Diet Coke And 2 Unusual Ingredients

The crisp zing of Diet Coke is tempered slightly by mild sweetness, which could make the beverage a good pairing for the tanginess of pickles and the spiciness of jalapeños. However, not everyone agrees with Dua Lipa about the quality of her beverage creation. When the clip made its way to Reddit, the reactions were doubtful. One commenter stated, "This looks incredibly gross," while another said, "Bet [the combination] cleans grills like anything."

Another person pointed out the soda-pickle concoction wasn't necessarily new, recalling a scene in the movie "Bad Boys" when Martin Lawrence's character Marcus dips a pickle into a glass of Coke (as seen here on YouTube). In the scene, Lawrence dunks his pickle to rinse away the salt (rather than to flavor his drink) after another character informs him of the high sodium content of pickles. It's also worth noting that pickles, pickle juice, and Coke have been previously combined on TikTok, and the brave soul who experimented with the concoction claimed it was "Sweet and sour. Very refreshing!"

If you're looking to try the pickle-soda combo (with or without jalapeños), you don't need to limit yourself to just Coke or Diet Coke. Another TikTok trend has seen folks putting pickles in Dr. Pepper while folks on Reddit are making Mountain Dew-infused pickles. We suppose you can put pickles and pickle juice into just about anything, but we're not convinced that means you should.