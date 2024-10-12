Dua Lipa's Viral Drink Combines Diet Coke And 2 Unusual Ingredients
Diet Coke has a bit of a cult following, largely due to the beverage's ultra-successful advertising campaigns featuring the hottest celebrities. World-famous singer, songwriter, and actress Dua Lipa is the latest celeb to tout the merits of the fizzy diet beverage, albeit not in an official capacity. As illustrated by a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer-songwriter uses the soda as a base for an unlikely but intriguing drink that has lots of people talking.
In the video, Lipa is seen pouring pickle and jalapeño juices into a large cup filled with Diet Coke. The curious concoction is garnished with a few pickles and jalapeños for good measure, before being lightly shaken. The beverage is then shared among Lipa's dinner companions, and the flavor of the drink elicits reactions ranging from mild surprise to outright shock. Lipa is on record as being a fan of Truly Hard Seltzer's summer variety pack (she was the brand's chief flavor officer, after all), but this latest beverage creation shows that the singer is an innovator in more areas than just pop music.
Dua Lipa shares new drink recipe combining Diet Coke, pickle juice and jalapeño sauce. pic.twitter.com/7dsE4BOBWi
A tasty beverage or assault on the taste buds?
The crisp zing of Diet Coke is tempered slightly by mild sweetness, which could make the beverage a good pairing for the tanginess of pickles and the spiciness of jalapeños. However, not everyone agrees with Dua Lipa about the quality of her beverage creation. When the clip made its way to Reddit, the reactions were doubtful. One commenter stated, "This looks incredibly gross," while another said, "Bet [the combination] cleans grills like anything."
Another person pointed out the soda-pickle concoction wasn't necessarily new, recalling a scene in the movie "Bad Boys" when Martin Lawrence's character Marcus dips a pickle into a glass of Coke (as seen here on YouTube). In the scene, Lawrence dunks his pickle to rinse away the salt (rather than to flavor his drink) after another character informs him of the high sodium content of pickles. It's also worth noting that pickles, pickle juice, and Coke have been previously combined on TikTok, and the brave soul who experimented with the concoction claimed it was "Sweet and sour. Very refreshing!"
If you're looking to try the pickle-soda combo (with or without jalapeños), you don't need to limit yourself to just Coke or Diet Coke. Another TikTok trend has seen folks putting pickles in Dr. Pepper while folks on Reddit are making Mountain Dew-infused pickles. We suppose you can put pickles and pickle juice into just about anything, but we're not convinced that means you should.