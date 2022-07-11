Why Truly's Summer Variety Pack Is Music To Dua Lipa's Ears

Summer, Truly Hard Seltzer, and a sizzling beat could be the perfect combination. While Truly Poolside Variety Pack might not require a lavish watering hole, the flavors can bring a sip of refreshment to any sunny day. For Dua Lipa, Truly's Chief Flavor Officer, the soundtrack of the summer remixes a touch of nostalgia with a beat that has everyone ready to enjoy a spirited summer. While the BBC credited Lipa as an artist who brought the 80s music back with a vengeance, that feel-good vibe lends itself to fun in the sun with an easy sipper. For anyone looking for a beverage best served poolside, Lipa has more than one flavor which will quench that thirst.

Considered one of the recording artists that brightened the gloomy days of COVID-19 lockdown by The Wall Street Journal, Lipa and her release "Future Nostalgia" struck a chord with fans. Who doesn't remember embracing the message "Don't Start Now" or wanting to put on the leotard and get moving to "Physical." As summer fun heats up, Truly's Chief Flavor Officer is ready to spin a new take on that summer cool vibe by cracking open a can. As Lipa told USA Today, the Truly summer variety pack just "feels like the perfect summer drink." For anyone who just wants to chill, there is summer refreshment waiting to be had.