What Was Liam Payne's Favorite Country For Food?

While world-famous British boy band One Direction might have broken up in 2016, that doesn't mean the group's lifelong fans aren't still obsessed with every detail about their favorite members. One former member, the late Liam Payne, appeared on First We Feast's internet show "Hot Ones" in 2017 to take on the spicy wing challenge while answering questions about his life and career. When asked what the best food city in the world was, he narrowed it down to a whole country: the U.S. Payne revealed that he loved American food, specifically calling out mozzarella sticks with marinara. "Mozzarella sticks are just the height of all culinary skill," Payne said after admitting, "I'm a man of simple tastes."

Mozzarella sticks might be a menu staple at your local Italian spot, but this appetizer is decidedly American. While similar fried cheese dishes have been mentioned in ancient European cookbooks, the mozzarella stick as we know it today is thought to have shown up in the late 1960s to early 1970s when deep fryers hit the restaurant scene. You can find some of the best mozzarella sticks in the U.S. everywhere from fast-food chain Arby's to sports bars to food trucks dedicated to the cheesy snack. If you want to try making Payne's favorite American food at home, try our 30-minute mozzarella stick recipe.