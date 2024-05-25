The Best Mozzarella Sticks In The US, According To Online Reviews

It's definitely possible to make your own mozzarella sticks at home, and frozen takes on the classic snack are entirely legitimate. In fact, we have a definitive ranking of frozen mozzarella sticks here. But neither of these takes measures up to mozzarella sticks served at restaurant — particularly a restaurant that takes pride in turning out crispy breading and ooey, gooey, oh-so stretchable cheese. This introduces a question: Which spots turn out the very best mozzarella sticks around?

We wanted to find out where U.S. customers go for the greatest-ever versions of this classic snack. Fortunately, people don't hold back on social media and travel sites — plenty of folks love to give their favorite hot spots a shout-out. While there were a lot of contenders, some clear winners soon emerged; check the end of this article for more info on our methodology. After much consideration, we narrowed the pack down to these 13 spots. There's a good chance at least one of these places isn't too far from where you're sitting right now, but if you just can't wait, check out our 30-minute mozzarella stick recipe.