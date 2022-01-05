Nearly 16% Think This Is The Worst Starburst Flavor

From time eternal (okay, just 1967, which was the year Starburst was introduced to the U.S.), everyone has hated on the yellow ones. Surprisingly enough, these did not come out at the bottom of our Starburst popularity poll. That dishonor, instead, went to mango melon. Okay, maybe it's not such a surprise that nearly 19% voted these the worst Starbursts of all, especially since it's not one of the more common flavors. Lemon, however, was a solid second place; still the unfavorite of almost 16%.

In this latest poll, orange managed to pull ahead of lemon despite the fact that just a few months ago the two citrus flavors were locked in a last-place tie. Orange is now just the 6th-most hated flavor. It earned less than 12% of the vote, making it more popular than lemon-lime with 14%, fruit punch with almost 13%, and watermelon with well over 12%. In fact, the only flavors people prefer over orange are the perennially popular cherry — which was disliked by fewer than 9% of people polled — and strawberry, something not even 6% of our pollees considered the worst.

Still, it's good to know that Starburst opinions are so divided. It means there's a flavor out there for everyone. (Except those of us still holding out for chocolate.)