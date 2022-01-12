Aldi Shoppers Can't Wait To Grab These Cute Pop Art Candles

Many know Aldi as the premier destination for affordable groceries, but the chain has so much more to offer than cheap eggs and low-priced wine. The German grocer also stocks its shelves with an array of household goods that, just like its famous Red Bag Chicken, have amassed a sizeable group of fans.

One item that seems to always have Aldi shoppers talking is its line of soy blend candles, which many say compare to those from another popular retailer. "Aldi candles aka Huntington Home are Bath and Body Works candles without the price tag!" Aisle of Shame writes on their blog, noting that the grocer's 14 oz., 3-wick candles compare in size, quality, and scent to the ones sold at B&BW for less than a quarter of the price. Therefore, when Aldi releases new versions of this 2021 Fan Favorite product (via Aldi's website), it should come as no surprise that shoppers really pay attention.

Recently, Aldi fan Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds alerted its followers of a unique addition to the highly popular Huntington Home Candle line: pop art candles, which they spotted at their local store, despite not seeing them featured in the grocer's current ad. "Let me know if you will be adding these to your candle collection," the Instagrammer said in a post on January 12 that also included several photos of the scent blasters. Based on their followers' responses, it seems like many Aldi shoppers plan on doing exactly that.