Bobby Flay's Easy Recipe Makes Rice In A Snap

It's no secret that Bobby Flay has a close relationship with his daughter, Sophie, who frequently posts about their adventures on Instagram. The two also host a podcast called "Always Hungry" in which they chat about all things food — and Bobby even teaches Sophie a thing or two in the kitchen. The duo's most recent episode, entitled "Rice Around the World," takes a look at various types of the staple grain served in different cultures.

Sophie shares her rice-making experiences, including a failed attempt to cook it in the oven, and Bobby offers an easy recipe for Sophie — and all of us — to use the next time we're cooking. But first, Bobby offered a tried-and-true method for crispy rice that also sounds delicious and that he says is a secret weapon in many competition shows. The crispy coconut and scallion rice with cilantro and lime zest includes cooking the grain in coconut milk, then lying it on a sheet pan before adding to a cast iron pan to be crisped with oil. Sounds pretty yum if we may say so ourselves.