Fans Are Loving This Protective Alex Vs. America Moment

Many of us love cooking competition shows, but sometimes, the kitchens being filmed in look downright dangerous. Not only are the competing chefs always moving around at impressive speed (often while holding knives), but there are also tons of people surrounding them, from fellow participants and judges to the camera people trying to capture all the action. "Chopped," for instance, has seen a number of participants injured, from knife cuts to grease fire burns (via Food Network). Even Bobby Flay, an expert chef, has been injured on televised cooking competitions, too — he once cut himself and was even electrocuted on the set of "Iron Chef."

Alex Guarnaschelli has competed on television countless times as well, so she knows firsthand how dangerous it can be. In fact, her quick thinking recently may have saved a camera operator on the set of her new show "Alex vs. America" from being burned by hot water, and what she did to protect him was so second nature, fans noticed her heroic actions. First, one fan Tweeted out, "It's cool to watch a chef of Alex's caliber be equally gracious and competitive ..." to which another replied, "Right?! @guarnaschelli Mama-bearing the camera operator so they don't get splashed by boiling water" (via Twitter). But, when Guarnaschelli read the exchange, she was surprised people even noticed.