Martha Stewart Turns Heads With Elegant Sushi Spread

Leave it to Martha Stewart to make cold, raw fish look hot. If her Instagram account is any indication, the domestic goddess and snowplow champion has an enviable Google calendar. Monday: Hang with Pete Davidson and reminisce on the Justin Bieber roast. Tuesday: Sign off on delivery of Friesian horse from Holland and make sure she's all settled in at the farm. Wednesday through Friday: Tend to peacocks, learn to make bread bowls, generally be extraordinary while looking gorgeous, and host classes on how people can be doing life even better than they are right now. And, if her Instagram post from this past weekend is any indication, Stewart fuels a week of living fabulously with a lot of good sushi, enjoyed in the company of colleague and bestie, Kevin Sharkey.

Sharkey, who The Cut once referred to as "the Gayle to Martha's Oprah," hosted the hostess with the mostess at his place, putting out a sushi spread that was not only worthy of a post on Stewart's Instagram page, but looked as though it could put your local Japanese restaurant to shame. Or, in this case, put it on the map. "No, Kevin is not a sushi chef," Stewart admitted in the photo's caption, and added, "But @sushionjones makes delicious takeout," The restaurant, New York's Sushi on Jones, was no doubt thrilled by the shoutout, and presumably pleased by the gorgeous arrangement of their food using a Sharkey-standard display alongside Stewart-approved dinnerware. We'll tell you one thing: Instagram was surely impressed.