Fans Are Loving Duff Goldman's Sweet Post For His Daughter's First Birthday
Duff Goldman's incredible love for his daughter is no secret. When she was born, the pastry chef of Charm City Cakes fame took to Instagram to express his awe of his baby girl. "I have no words to describe this blessing ... Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world. Some friends have told me that the love I'll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I've ever experienced and they were totally right ... I'm so in love I can't stand it," Goldman captioned a series of pics of his newborn daughter.
Josephine is frequently featured on Goldman's Instagram account, from a humorous pic of her "channeling her inner Cindy Crawford" to an adorable video of her enjoying bananas in bed. Goldman has posted photos showcasing his incredible artistic talent as he created a series of alphabet blocks for Josephine. It's no surprise then that on Josephine's first birthday, Duff Goldman took to the platform to profess his unwavering love for his little girl.
Duff Goldman's tribute to his daughter on her first birthday has Instagram raining hearts
Duff Goldman's Instagram post in honor of his daughter Josephine's first birthday has garnered over 38,000 likes. It shows a close-up pic of baby Josephine's face that highlights her bright blue eyes and long eyelashes. It appears that her mother, Duff's wife Johnna, is in the background holding her. "Happy first birthday sweet Josephine. You are the most beautiful thing I've ever seen (besides your mommy @johnnapgoldman). I love you sweet baby," Goldman captioned the pic, followed by a red heart emoji.
Fans took to the comments with their own birthday wishes for the 1-year-old and to ooh and ahh over the inherent cuteness. Fellow Food Network star Kardea Brown wrote, "Awww Happy Birthday Josephine!!!! She is seriously the sweetest girl ever! I can't believe it's been a year" while another Instagrammer wrote, "oh my goodness time flies!! happy birthday to the lil cutie herself."