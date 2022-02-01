Fans Are Loving Duff Goldman's Sweet Post For His Daughter's First Birthday

Duff Goldman's incredible love for his daughter is no secret. When she was born, the pastry chef of Charm City Cakes fame took to Instagram to express his awe of his baby girl. "I have no words to describe this blessing ... Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world. Some friends have told me that the love I'll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I've ever experienced and they were totally right ... I'm so in love I can't stand it," Goldman captioned a series of pics of his newborn daughter.

Josephine is frequently featured on Goldman's Instagram account, from a humorous pic of her "channeling her inner Cindy Crawford" to an adorable video of her enjoying bananas in bed. Goldman has posted photos showcasing his incredible artistic talent as he created a series of alphabet blocks for Josephine. It's no surprise then that on Josephine's first birthday, Duff Goldman took to the platform to profess his unwavering love for his little girl.