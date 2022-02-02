Alton Brown Shares His Secret For Healthy Cooking At Home - Exclusive

As with any other habit, it takes some time to make something stick. The same is true for developing healthier long-term cooking habits. "It's a long-term thing. It's not going to be over at the end of January, it's not going to be over at the end of February," Alton Brown said during the chat, and added, "If you want results that last, you've got to do it slow, and you've got to try to set up new habits for yourself."

Brown was also quick to point out, "That doesn't mean fad foods. That doesn't mean never being able to have the things that you really love." So, basically forcing yourself to make the grain bowl recipe you saw on TikTok when you're really just craving a bowl of pasta isn't going to cut it. "It means you prioritize the things that you love and decide what you can get rid of," said Brown. So maybe just go for a smaller serving of pasta, and whip together some steamed veggies on the side. Or, go with Brown's favorite indulgence. "For instance, for me, I will do without dessert, but let me have a martini every now and then."

Learn more about Alton Brown's live tour and his new book "Good Eats: The Final Years" on his website, and learn more about keeping your pet healthy by visiting endpetobesity.com.