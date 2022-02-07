Lizzie Acker On Paul Hollywood, Her Favorite Fast Food, And Great British Bake Off - Exclusive Interview

You said you were going to do some acting as well. What's the story with that?

Well, I couldn't act, [but] appearances on shows and stuff like that.

Gotcha. What shows though?

I don't think I'm allowed to tell you. All top secret.

That's okay. Do you have anything in the works where you're going to do any television in relation to baking?

Nothing as of yet. Everything's sort of flakey, isn't it? Until you sign a contract, you don't really know what you're doing.

That's true. I mean, sometimes there's talk and then they pull through.

Things change every day, don't they really, with it all?

Is there anything that you want the culinary world to know about you that might not have been said up to this point?

No, because I think I'm a very all-or-nothing person. I think people that have watched "Bake Off" can see by the way I dress, the way I talk, the way I act and they know who I am from that. I don't hide anything. I'm very all upfront.

Make sure to check out Lizzie Acker's team-up with Nielsen-Massey Vanillas and try out her blondie recipe if you need a special treat for Galentine's Day. Otherwise, follow her on Instagram keep an eye out for what this baker has in store.