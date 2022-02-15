Instagram Is Swooning Over Ree Drummond's Sweet Valentine's Day Post

Some people might dream of a love story like the one Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd share. The Pioneer Woman met her future husband during a chance encounter at a bar. The two fell head over heels for each other, tying the knot in 1996 (via The Pioneer Woman blog). More than 25 years later, the couple is still married, serving as the owners to several businesses and a gorgeous ranch home, in addition to being the parents of five humans and many pets.

Clearly, Drummond doesn't shy away from giving the world a glimpse into her and Ladd's life together and reminding everyone of just how in love they are to this day. And while her blog and Instagram account are well-populated with photo memories marking big milestones like their wedding anniversary, there are also posts documenting the simple moments in their marriage, like laughing together or Ree getting Ladd out of an icy jam.

This past Sunday, Ree published a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her and Ladd's love just in time for Valentine's Day. The photo really speaks for itself: The Pioneer Woman and her "Marlboro Man" holding each other in a tight, loving embrace while standing in their kitchen. Of course, in true Drummond fashion, there's a touch of silliness involved in the pic, courtesy of the couple's daughter Paige photo bombing in the background. But nevertheless, the lovers are clearly the focus. "My Valentine! (and Paige)" the star captioned the photo.