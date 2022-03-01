Why TikTok Is Comparing Dunkin's New Bakery Item To Starbucks

The day has finally come to flip the calendars from February to March — a task that, while somewhat trivial, also serves as a reminder that winter is in its final days for many across the U.S. Per Farmer's Almanac, March 20 marks the official start to the 2022 spring season which, in reality, is less than three weeks away. However, we all know that the time between now and then can sometimes feel like much longer. Fortunately, several restaurant chains have already rolled out new seasonal menus to help get us in a refreshed state of mind as we push through these last few days of winter.

Dunkin', for example, invited customers to "sip the newness of spring" as early as February 23 with its launch of salted caramel-flavored drinks, or the St. Patrick's Day-inspired Shamrock Macchiato (via Dunkin'). The beverages are also accompanied by three new munchies: Avocado toast, hummus toast, and a sweet baked good that the chain recently posted about on its TikTok page.

"PSA: We have Chocolate Croissants now," read the caption of a video posted to the eatery's account yesterday that showed the process of the baked goods being made. The clip caught the eyes of thousands of Dunkin' fanatics, some of whom rushed to the comments section to alert friends of the chocolatey new menu addition. Others weren't quite as impressed, as they noticed the new bakery item was similar to one that has long been served by another popular coffee chain.