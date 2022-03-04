Padma Lakshmi's Top Chef Premiere Arrival Has Fans Cracking Up

Without a doubt, Padma Lakshmi is an icon in the food industry. Not only does her résumé include modeling, acting, and cookbook writing, Lakshmi is also a dedicated mother, a fervent activist, and a highly successful businesswoman. Despite hardships in her life, Lakshmi is light-hearted and has an "infectious" laugh, says The Daily Beast.

Today, she lets her personality shine through as host of Bravo's "Top Chef" and Hulu's "Taste the Nation" docu-series. The newest season of "Top Chef" takes place in Houston, Texas. According to Bravo, this season's contestants will take on "iconic regional dishes," particularly those inspired by Nigerian cuisine, as Houston is home to the "largest Nigerian population" in the United States.

Lakshmi admittedly was hesitant to originally join the "Top Chef" cast, but there's no denying she has grown into her role. She may seem like a tough judge to please, but in reality, she loves to make people laugh and she certainly knows how to make an entrance, as she recently showed.