Padma Lakshmi's Top Chef Premiere Arrival Has Fans Cracking Up
Without a doubt, Padma Lakshmi is an icon in the food industry. Not only does her résumé include modeling, acting, and cookbook writing, Lakshmi is also a dedicated mother, a fervent activist, and a highly successful businesswoman. Despite hardships in her life, Lakshmi is light-hearted and has an "infectious" laugh, says The Daily Beast.
Today, she lets her personality shine through as host of Bravo's "Top Chef" and Hulu's "Taste the Nation" docu-series. The newest season of "Top Chef" takes place in Houston, Texas. According to Bravo, this season's contestants will take on "iconic regional dishes," particularly those inspired by Nigerian cuisine, as Houston is home to the "largest Nigerian population" in the United States.
Lakshmi admittedly was hesitant to originally join the "Top Chef" cast, but there's no denying she has grown into her role. She may seem like a tough judge to please, but in reality, she loves to make people laugh and she certainly knows how to make an entrance, as she recently showed.
'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi arrives in style
In honor of the "Top Chef" Season 19 premiere, Padma Lakshmi posted a light-hearted video to Instagram of her rolling up on set — as in rolling up in a wagon. Despite wearing a chic black suit with some pretty awesome shoulder pads, Lakshmi was relaxed in a matching black wagon and offered an elegant wave to others on set.
Her Instagram followers blew up her post with more than 20,000 likes and over 300 comments to date. Those who commented seemed to relate to Lakshmi's casual ride. Chef Melissa King said, "Set life." Others, like fellow "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio, just posted laughing emojis.
Another fan said, "So excited for the new season and for your tone back on our screens." Yet another could hardly contain their excitement, posting fire emojis and dubbing the "Top Chef" premiere "the best day of the year." Several other fans pointed out Lakshmi's stylish outfit with comments like, "It's the sculptural shoulder for me" and, "That jacket though." Truly iconic.