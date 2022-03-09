What Model Molly Sims Eats In A Day - Exclusive

When it comes to fueling up throughout the day, model and Hood Cottage Cheese enthusiast Molly Sims spilled some of her favorite tricks and go-to's with Mashed during a recent exclusive interview. While Sims works hard to keep herself and her family healthy, she also keeps it real and attainable given her busy schedule. Though Hood Cottage Cheese is one of her favorite high-protein ingredients (she was even snacking on some topped with berries during out chat), Sims also shared some of her favorite ingredients she turns to for a balanced diet.

For breakfast, she likes to keep her options open, and the prep time quick and easy to get the day rolling. "Sometimes, I do intermittent fasting," Sims shared. "If I don't, I love egg whites. I love poached eggs, with a slice of toast. I end up eating my kids' bacon, even though I say I'm not going to, I do," she joked. "I love avocado toast, with a little salt and pepper and a little bit of a chili flakes. I have like a prepackaged protein shake. That's dates, collagen, protein powder, vanilla. I'll add a blueberry or strawberry with almond milk," Sims added. And she offered a great tip for making smoothie prep even simpler than ever: "I pre-make them, and then I grab it, put it in, so I don't have to constantly take all the different scoops, which is a great way to do that."