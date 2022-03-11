You Can Buy A Diamond Ring Made From Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning

Looking to combine your love of fine jewelry and ranch? Hidden Valley has you covered. To celebrate National Ranch Day on March 10, Hidden Valley opened bids to bet on a diamond ring. But not just any diamond ring, oh no — this ring is made of pure ranch seasoning. According to a press release, the "diamond" was formed over a five-month process, in which ranch seasoning was heated at 2,500 degrees and then crushed under 400 tons of pressure, creating a solid glassy buttermilk diamond. The ring itself is an impressive 14k white gold, engraved with the initials "HVR LVR" — Hidden Valley Ranch Lover — on the inside.

From now until March 17, you can place your bid for the Ranch Diamond on eBay, where the current bid is an astounding $11,550.00 dollars. The winner of this elegant prize will receive it in time for National Proposal Day on March 20. But all this hype about a ranch ring isn't just for show. All donations will go towards the group Feeding America, where every dollar will help provide at least 10 meals to families in need. That way, the winner can wear their ring with both style and a good conscious.

This isn't the first time a company offered diamond rings to lucky customers. In February, Panera Bread ran a promotion where a winner would receive not only a diamond ring, but a free year to the chain's Sip Club.