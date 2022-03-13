What Trader Joe's Fans Have To Say About These Dairy-Free Oat Chocolate Bars
If you've been to the grocery store, you might have noticed that brands are rolling out all sorts of alternative milk options that are plant-based instead of dairy. But some milk drinkers might crave the texture, flavor, or comforting effects of regular milk. Silk's caught onto this and has plant-based milk that it claims will convert dairy-lovers, which combines a few different types of non-dairy milk. Some might go for oat milk, which as CNET notes, boasts a creamy thickness that's reminiscent of cow's milk. And as fans might have noticed, Trader Joe's not only has oat milk suitable for lattes but also dairy-free products that contain the stuff.
Earlier this year, Trader Joe's fans were excited to buy non-dairy frozen dessert sandwiches made from oat milk. Now the chain has a new item that seeks to win the hearts of oat milk lovers. Instagram user @traderjoeslist recently posted a photo of Trader Joe's Oat Chocolate Bars. The box promises "a smooth & creamy texture without the milk." The caption of the Instagram post says that these are a "dairy-free replacement for milk chocolate." But is the texture really the same as that of regular milk chocolate? Here's the verdict, according to customers who have tried this product.
Trader Joe's customers raved about these oat chocolate bars
If you're wondering whether these chocolate bars live up to the texture of regular chocolate, here's what one customer said in the comments on @traderjoeslist's Instagram post: "Texture is very smooth and almost unnoticeable there's oat. Tastes similar to milk chocolate." Another person wrote, "I loved it! Melted it on some fruit, put some in my work bag, and shared with friends. The bars are perfect size. Taste/ texture on point." A couple of commenters tore through a whole box.
One user suggested the product could be enjoyed whether or not an eater was lactose-intolerant: "My dairy allergic daughter loved it! I enjoyed it too." The box also mentions that these chocolate bars are soy-free, gluten-free, and vegan, and someone in the comments also pointed out that they're Kosher. Based on this one Instagram post, the reviews for these dairy-free chocolate bars are widely positive. But one person did say there was a noticeable aftertaste when they ate something else.