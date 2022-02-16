Trader Joe's Fans Can't Wait To Try Its New Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Sandwiches

Making a non-dairy ice cream substitute can be a tricky process. According to Food Republic, confectioners have to find the perfect balance of fat to ensure that the milk-free treats have the right texture. Makers can choose from coconut milk, soy milk, cashew milk, and more to create a base, but need to strike the perfect balance of flavor and texture. Serving up a non-dairy ice cream on its own is an option, but stuffing that same frozen dessert between two milk-free cookies can create a truly delectable treat.

Trader Joe's has done just that with its oat-based non-dairy ice cream sandwiches that Instagrammer @traderjoeslist came across during a recent grocery run. They posted the find on social media with the caption, "NEW OAT NON-DAIRY FROZEN DESSERT SANDWICHES @veggie_at_traderjoes Something to be VERY excited about! They are #vegan and look absolutely delish!!" The poster noted that they "did not see them today but will 100% be on the lookout for these for next week's haul! What did we do before all the delicious non-dairy oat things?!"