Silk's New Plant-Based Milk Might Convert Even Die-Hard Dairy Lovers
If you've been down the milk aisle of the grocery store recently, you'll notice that a good number of the cartons don't contain actual animal's milk. In the last few years, there has been a noticeable rise in the popularity of plant-based milks made from almonds, oats, cashews, and even peas, The Guardian reports. Before these alt-milks arrived on the scene, there was really just soy milk, which is surprisingly the most nutritious non-dairy milk.
Even if you've never tried soy milk, you've probably heard of Silk, which has long been a leader in the non-dairy milk space. The brand is on a mission to recruit more customers, some of whom are skeptical about milk alternatives. In a press release sent to Mashed, Silk revealed that 53% of consumers said they wouldn't buy plant-based milk because of the taste. After all, people have been enjoying dairy milk for centuries — and in a survey we conducted, most voters said they prefer whole cow's milk over other options. Despite the data, Silk is hoping to win over these dairy lovers with its newest plant-based beverage called Nextmilk.
What's different about Silk's new plant-based milk?
Considering the countless types of plant-based milk alternatives that are already in stores, it's hard to imagine what could be new about Silk's Nextmilk. However, it is somewhat unique in that it's a blend of multiple types of non-dairy milks in one. According to the Silk website, Nextmilk's main ingredients are oat milk, coconut milk, soy protein isolate, sugar, coconut oil, and sunflower oil. It's also available in both whole fat and 2% reduced fat varieties in grocery stores across the country, per the announcement shared with Mashed.
In efforts to convince the non-dairy skeptics, Silk makes a point of sharing that Nextmilk contains calcium, phosphorus, riboflavin, and vitamins D, A, and B12, all of which are nutrients found in dairy milk. It's also Non-GMO Project verified, free of carrageenans, and less caloric than whole milk. The brand says its creaminess is comparable to that of the real thing. Are you ready to give this new plant-based milk a try?