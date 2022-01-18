Silk's New Plant-Based Milk Might Convert Even Die-Hard Dairy Lovers

If you've been down the milk aisle of the grocery store recently, you'll notice that a good number of the cartons don't contain actual animal's milk. In the last few years, there has been a noticeable rise in the popularity of plant-based milks made from almonds, oats, cashews, and even peas, The Guardian reports. Before these alt-milks arrived on the scene, there was really just soy milk, which is surprisingly the most nutritious non-dairy milk.

Even if you've never tried soy milk, you've probably heard of Silk, which has long been a leader in the non-dairy milk space. The brand is on a mission to recruit more customers, some of whom are skeptical about milk alternatives. In a press release sent to Mashed, Silk revealed that 53% of consumers said they wouldn't buy plant-based milk because of the taste. After all, people have been enjoying dairy milk for centuries — and in a survey we conducted, most voters said they prefer whole cow's milk over other options. Despite the data, Silk is hoping to win over these dairy lovers with its newest plant-based beverage called Nextmilk.