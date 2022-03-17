Pizza Hut's New Offering Means You Don't Have To Cook For The Big Game

No sporting event would be complete without a generous spread of carb-loaded snacks to nosh on. Some people like hot wings dipped in ranch dressing, some like a plate of nachos peppered with jalapeños and melty cheese, and others like to turn their favorite meal into a dip. And while any number of snacks will suffice on game day, pizza just might reign supreme for home viewers as the 2022 NCAA Division Men's Basketball Tournament — also known as March Madness — continues.

If you're hosting a watch party and you want something to bulk up your free pretzels from Auntie Anne's and your free chicken biscuits from Wendy's, Pizza Hut has a special dinner offering that will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time filling out your bracket. Unlike your standard pizza order, Chew Boom reports that Pizza Hut's limited-time Big Dinner Box will keep you sated with a variety of offerings as you root for your favorite teams.