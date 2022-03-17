Pizza Hut's New Offering Means You Don't Have To Cook For The Big Game
No sporting event would be complete without a generous spread of carb-loaded snacks to nosh on. Some people like hot wings dipped in ranch dressing, some like a plate of nachos peppered with jalapeños and melty cheese, and others like to turn their favorite meal into a dip. And while any number of snacks will suffice on game day, pizza just might reign supreme for home viewers as the 2022 NCAA Division Men's Basketball Tournament — also known as March Madness — continues.
If you're hosting a watch party and you want something to bulk up your free pretzels from Auntie Anne's and your free chicken biscuits from Wendy's, Pizza Hut has a special dinner offering that will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time filling out your bracket. Unlike your standard pizza order, Chew Boom reports that Pizza Hut's limited-time Big Dinner Box will keep you sated with a variety of offerings as you root for your favorite teams.
Pizza Hut's serving up a game day dinner
Starting at $24.99, Pizza Hut's Big Dinner Box includes two medium single-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and a choice of pasta or chicken wings. Pizza fanatics can also choose to skip the sides for a third medium single-topping pizza instead, per Chew Boom. According to Thrillist, the box can "easily feed four people," meaning there's no need to venture into the kitchen for anything but drinks and napkins (and plates, if you're into that).
As Pizza Hut fans may already know, the Big Dinner Box isn't the chain's first foray into multi-course suppers. During the holiday season, Pizza Hut fan-favorite the Triple Treat Box fed families a veritable feast of two medium single-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 mini cinnamon rolls from Cinnabon. While the Big Dinner Box doesn't come with dessert, those with a sweet tooth can always tack on mini cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon sticks, or triple chocolate brownies from Pizza Hut's dessert menu. As its slogan goes, it would indeed appear that "no one outpizzas the hut" — at least on game day.