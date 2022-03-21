Rachael Ray Just Revealed Her Favorite Pizza Toppings

Breaking news ... Alert the media ... (Oh wait, we are the media ... ) Rachael Ray has just shared with her Instagram followers the names of her most yum-o pizza toppings. Okay, now that we've exceeded our excitement quota for the week, let's all calm down and take a deep breath. We're not going to share the names of those toppings for a few more sentences, but if you find the suspense unbearable, we will let slip a teensy hint: You won't be too shocked by anything on the list. (No pineapple, no fish, no kiwi or bananas).

As for how Ray came to reveal her preferred pizzas, she shared pics of some fresh-baked homemade ones on Instagram. Of course she did — you seriously didn't expect her to screenshot her go-to Domino's order, did you? That would hardly be on-brand. While Ray's website once featured an article about the favorite fast foods of other famous chefs, Ray herself was nowhere on the list. (If anyone spots her in the drive-thru at Taco Bell, please let us know ASAP) According to Ray's post, she not only created her pizzas from scratch, but she made two different kinds: one for her and the other for her husband John Cusimano.