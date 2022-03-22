The Reason Fans Are Disappointed With Aldi's Frozen Carrot Blend

Aldi shoppers are coming together on Reddit to discuss their disappointment in a specific veggie product. After a user of the platform shared a post titled, "Expectation vs Reality – automatic carrot blend edition," and included a photo of a pan filled with carrots, in addition to the bag the vegetables came in, many couldn't believe how different the product looked from the image on the package.

The carrots were part of the "Bourbon Glazed, Autumn Carrot Blend," which is made up of "Earthy Carrots and Parsnips in a Brown Sugar Bourbon Glaze."

In the past, Aldi has been seen doing a lot of its frozen foods well. From vegetable root fries to a teriyaki stir fry, there seems to be something for everyone. However, people have had issues with other vegetable products in the past, such as its asparagus spears, which people have called, "slimy" and unappetizing. Likewise, people are not loving how this frozen carrot blend cooks.