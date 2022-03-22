How Chef Marc Murphy Is Helping Ukrainian Refugees

Nearly a month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, people around the world have come together to help refugees and civilians — including figures in the food scene. A few breweries in the U.S. are supporting Ukraine, for example, by making and selling Pravda Brewery's beer recipes and giving the proceeds to the currently stalled Ukrainian business. Another philanthropic effort saw more than 100 bakers uniting for Hamantashen For Ukraine, donating cookie profits to help refugees make it across the border safely.

The outpouring of culinary support has clearly been inspiring, as top chefs are jumping up to help, too. Through his organization, World Central Kitchen, José Andrés sent volunteer cooks to the front lines to help prepare hot meals for refugees at the Ukraine-Poland border, with plans to serve people in Romania, Moldova, and Hungary. After hearing about the group's efforts, Food Network star Marc Murphy geared up to join the cause earlier this month.